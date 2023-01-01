Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sicilian pizza in
Somerville
/
Somerville
/
Sicilian Pizza
Somerville restaurants that serve sicilian pizza
The Highlander Cafe
81 Highland Avenue, Somerville
No reviews yet
Sicilian Cheese Pizza Slice
$3.00
Soft, Thick, Sicilian Bakery Style Cheese Pizza Slice
More about The Highlander Cafe
Dragon Pizza
233 Elm Street, Somerville
No reviews yet
Sicilian Pizza
$22.00
More about Dragon Pizza
