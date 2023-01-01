Steak burritos in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve steak burritos
More about Anna's Taqueria - Davis
WRAPS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Anna's Taqueria - Davis
236A Elm Street, Somerville
|Super Steak Roja Burrito 🌶🌶
|$10.20
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
|Regular Steak Burrito
|$8.49
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
|Super Super Steak Roja Burrito 🌶🌶
|$19.65
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
More about Sabroso Taqueria - Somerville 475 Revolution Drive
Sabroso Taqueria - Somerville 475 Revolution Drive
475 Revolution Drive, Somerville
|Steak Burrito Bowl
|$12.25
|Steak Burrito
|$11.70