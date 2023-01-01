Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak burritos in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve steak burritos

WRAPS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Anna's Taqueria - Davis

236A Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (7641 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Super Steak Roja Burrito 🌶🌶$10.20
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
Regular Steak Burrito$8.49
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
Super Super Steak Roja Burrito 🌶🌶$19.65
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
More about Anna's Taqueria - Davis
Sabroso Taqueria - Somerville 475 Revolution Drive

475 Revolution Drive, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Burrito Bowl$12.25
Steak Burrito$11.70
More about Sabroso Taqueria - Somerville 475 Revolution Drive
Picante Taqueria Somerville (Union Square) - 253 Washington Street

253 Washington Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Super Burrito$9.25
More about Picante Taqueria Somerville (Union Square) - 253 Washington Street

