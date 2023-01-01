Steak quesadillas in Somerville
WRAPS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Anna's Taqueria - Davis
236A Elm Street, Somerville
|Regular Steak Roja Quesadilla 🌶🌶
|$9.70
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
|Super Steak Roja Quesadilla 🌶🌶
|$10.70
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
|Regular Steak Quesadilla
|$9.70
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
Sabroso Taqueria - Somerville 475 Revolution Drive
475 Revolution Drive, Somerville
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.70