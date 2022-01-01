Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed mixed vegetables in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve steamed mixed vegetables

Siam Ginger image

 

Siam Ginger

22 Bow St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steamed Mixed Vegetables$4.95
More about Siam Ginger
Lemon Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Lemon Thai Cuisine

215 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.8 (416 reviews)
Takeout
Side Steamed Mixed Vegetables$6.00
Steamed Mixed Vegetables$10.00
Perfect for low calorie and low fat needs, served with steamed white rice and a side of homemade peanut dipping sauce.
More about Lemon Thai Cuisine

