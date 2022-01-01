Stew in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve stew
Revival Cafe
197 Elm Street, Somerville
|May 18: Lamb Stew or Veggie Stew (v)
Lamb Stew or Veggie Stew (v): served with pistachio + lemon gremolata, garlicky greens, mini baguette + blank for dessert.
Please inform us of any allergies in advance! All meals are sized to feed two people.
Not available for delivery.
Please email alec@revivalcafeandkitchen.com with any questions.
Highland Kitchen
150 Highland Ave, Somerville
|Spicy Coconut Curried Goat Stew
|$21.00
Served with Jasmine Rice & Fried Sweet Plantains
celeste
21 Bow St, Somerville
|locro / black mint squash stew (vegan)
|$20.00
squash, potato, lima beans, black mint (huacatay), onion, garlic, ají amarillo (yellow pepper), ají panca
|seco de cordero / cilantro lamb stew (d optional)
|$26.00
cilantro stew with lamb, served with creamed beans, rice, accompanied by onions + tomato
|carapulcra / incan potato, chicken and pork stew with porto wine (g)
|$24.00
Incan stew prepared with dehydrated Peruvian potato, toasted and soaked overnight, slow cooked with ají amarillo, panca pepper, chicken, pork, peanuts, Porto wine