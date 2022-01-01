Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve stew

Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

197 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
May 18: Lamb Stew or Veggie Stew (v)
Lamb Stew or Veggie Stew (v): served with pistachio + lemon gremolata, garlicky greens, mini baguette + blank for dessert.
Please inform us of any allergies in advance! All meals are sized to feed two people.
Not available for delivery.
Please email alec@revivalcafeandkitchen.com with any questions.
More about Revival Cafe
Highland Kitchen image

 

Highland Kitchen

150 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1677 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Coconut Curried Goat Stew$21.00
Served with Jasmine Rice & Fried Sweet Plantains
More about Highland Kitchen
seco de cordero / cilantro lamb stew (d optional) image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

celeste

21 Bow St, Somerville

Avg 5 (3061 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
locro / black mint squash stew (vegan)$20.00
squash, potato, lima beans, black mint (huacatay), onion, garlic, ají amarillo (yellow pepper), ají panca
seco de cordero / cilantro lamb stew (d optional)$26.00
cilantro stew with lamb, served with creamed beans, rice, accompanied by onions + tomato
carapulcra / incan potato, chicken and pork stew with porto wine (g)$24.00
Incan stew prepared with dehydrated Peruvian potato, toasted and soaked overnight, slow cooked with ají amarillo, panca pepper, chicken, pork, peanuts, Porto wine
More about celeste
Out of the Blue image

 

Out of the Blue

215 elm street, somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Haddock Stew$26.00
haddock with veggies and potatoes in a tomato basil broth
Bowl Haddock Stew$12.00
with veggies and potatoes in a tomato broth
More about Out of the Blue

