Tacos in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Boston Burger Company - Somerville

37 davis square, somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Churro-ly We Can Taco Bout It$15.50
caramel, chocolate syrup, cinnamon toast crunch, churros, choco taco
More about Boston Burger Company - Somerville
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Orleans

65 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gyro Tacos$14.00
Seasoned beef - Tzatziki sauce - naan bread - tomato - onions
Blackened Fish Tacos$12.00
cajun seared tilapia, sweet chili coleslaw, avocado, chipotle aioli, flour tortillas
More about Orleans
One Taco image

 

Five Horses Tavern

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
One Taco$8.00
Choose from our: - Pork Belly Taco with dragon sauce, and pickled red onion Avocado Taco with fried brussels sprouts, curtido, and jalapeno herb crema
Brunch Tacos$15.00
More about Five Horses Tavern
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

197 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
May 25: Braised Chicken Tacos or Braised Sweet Potato Tacos (v)
Braised Chicken Tacos or Braised Sweet Potato Tacos (v): served with El Barrio taco shells, grilled spring onion salsa, cilantro lime cabbage, Diego's hot sauce + strawberry lime poke cake for dessert.
Please inform us of any allergies in advance! All meals are sized to feed two people.
Not available for delivery.
Please email alec@revivalcafeandkitchen.com with any questions.
More about Revival Cafe
Field & Vine image

 

Field & Vine

9 Sanborn Court, Somerville

No reviews yet
3 Taco Special$15.00
please specify which three tacos you'd like:
brisket, fried fish, mushroom or chorizo.
More about Field & Vine
BARRA image

 

BARRA

23A Bow Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno Tacos (2)$10.00
stuffed jalapeño with ground meat, nuts and dried fruit, served on tortilla with beans and pickled vegetables
Camarones Empanizados Taco$9.50
crispy fried shrimp tacos (2), served w/morita-mayonnaise, picked cabbage and salsa
Cecina Taco$10.00
thinly sliced cured beef, served grilled, w/ grilled cactus, grilled onions, red salsa and avocado slices, 2 per order to go
More about BARRA
Pennypacker Food truck image

 

Pennypacker Food truck

514c Medford St, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken chorizo taco$5.50
pickled onion, cilantro, mango/habanero crema
More about Pennypacker Food truck
Item pic

WRAPS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Anna's Taqueria

236A Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (7641 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Take Home Taco Kit$49.99
Taco Time! Your taco kit comes with Chicken, Vegetables, Vegetarian Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Pico (mild), Hot Sauce, and 15 Corn Tortillas. Chips, Guacamole, and Chip Salsa (Medium) included on the side.
No substitutions available.
Taco$3.69
Taco$3.69
More about Anna's Taqueria
two breakfast tacos image

 

Juliet

263 Washington street, Somerville

Avg 4.1 (358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
two breakfast tacos$7.00
potato, egg, cheese, corn tortilla, house hot sauce
More about Juliet
Highland Kitchen image

 

Highland Kitchen

150 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1677 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Style Fish Tacos$12.00
Beer Batter & Fried , Served with shredded Cabbage , Cilantro , Avocado & Crema
More about Highland Kitchen
Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco image

 

Painted Burro

219 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Dos Tacos$8.00
two soft corn tortillas with tres quesos and your choice of pork carnitas, chicken tinga or vegetarian refried beans
Carne Asada Taco$8.00
crunchy + soft tortillas, melted tres quesos, guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
Potato Taco$7.00
roasted potatoes, sauteed onions+poblano pepper, guajillo mole, ranch dressing
More about Painted Burro
Cantina La Mexicana image

 

Cantina La Mexicana

247 Washington Street, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1083 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Poblano Rajas con Queso Tacos$4.00
Cheese, salsa verde, , and pico de gallo, served on corn tortillas.
Chorizo & Potato Tacos$4.00
Mix of chorizo and potatoes, salsa verde, a, onion, cilantro, served on corn tortillas.
Steak Tacos$4.00
Grilled chopped steak*, onion, cilantro, , and salsa verde, served on corn tortillas.
More about Cantina La Mexicana
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar image

 

Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

331 Great River Rd, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Tacos$14.95
Flour Tortillas, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans
Seared Shrimp Tacos (2)$16.95
Pork Carnitas Tacos (3)$17.95
Steamed in Banana Leaf, Pineapple Pico de Gallo, Cilantro
More about Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
TACOS DE BIRRIA image

 

Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant

858 Broadway,, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FISH TACO$3.25
Crispy tilapia topped with a mild Chipotle sauce, fresh cabbage & pico de gallo
TACOS PESCADO$3.00
TACOS DE BIRRIA$14.99
Three Beef Birria on a crispy red flavorful tortilla with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with Consome, perfect for dipping your Tacos de Birria. Toppings : Cilantro, Pickled Onion and Lime
More about Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
Banner pic

 

La Brasa

124 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco de cochinita pibil$6.00
Achiote marinated pork,refried beans, radish, lime pickled red onions
More about La Brasa
Avenue kitchen + bar image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Avenue kitchen + bar

158 Boston Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.9 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carnitas Tacos$12.00
Chicken Tacos$9.00
Crispy fried chicken tacos with avocado slaw, and salsa roja
Carnitas Tacos$9.00
Slow roasted pork, verde marmelade, lettuce, pico de gallo
More about Avenue kitchen + bar
Sugidama soba & Izakaya image

 

Sugidama soba & Izakaya

260 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sake Uni Taco$14.00
More about Sugidama soba & Izakaya

