Tacos in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve tacos
More about Boston Burger Company - Somerville
Boston Burger Company - Somerville
37 davis square, somerville
|Churro-ly We Can Taco Bout It
|$15.50
caramel, chocolate syrup, cinnamon toast crunch, churros, choco taco
More about Orleans
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Orleans
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Gyro Tacos
|$14.00
Seasoned beef - Tzatziki sauce - naan bread - tomato - onions
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$12.00
cajun seared tilapia, sweet chili coleslaw, avocado, chipotle aioli, flour tortillas
More about Five Horses Tavern
Five Horses Tavern
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|One Taco
|$8.00
Choose from our: - Pork Belly Taco with dragon sauce, and pickled red onion Avocado Taco with fried brussels sprouts, curtido, and jalapeno herb crema
|Brunch Tacos
|$15.00
More about Revival Cafe
Revival Cafe
197 Elm Street, Somerville
|May 25: Braised Chicken Tacos or Braised Sweet Potato Tacos (v)
Braised Chicken Tacos or Braised Sweet Potato Tacos (v): served with El Barrio taco shells, grilled spring onion salsa, cilantro lime cabbage, Diego's hot sauce + strawberry lime poke cake for dessert.
Please inform us of any allergies in advance! All meals are sized to feed two people.
Not available for delivery.
Please email alec@revivalcafeandkitchen.com with any questions.
More about Field & Vine
Field & Vine
9 Sanborn Court, Somerville
|3 Taco Special
|$15.00
please specify which three tacos you'd like:
brisket, fried fish, mushroom or chorizo.
More about BARRA
BARRA
23A Bow Street, Somerville
|Chile Relleno Tacos (2)
|$10.00
stuffed jalapeño with ground meat, nuts and dried fruit, served on tortilla with beans and pickled vegetables
|Camarones Empanizados Taco
|$9.50
crispy fried shrimp tacos (2), served w/morita-mayonnaise, picked cabbage and salsa
|Cecina Taco
|$10.00
thinly sliced cured beef, served grilled, w/ grilled cactus, grilled onions, red salsa and avocado slices, 2 per order to go
More about Pennypacker Food truck
Pennypacker Food truck
514c Medford St, Somerville
|chicken chorizo taco
|$5.50
pickled onion, cilantro, mango/habanero crema
More about Anna's Taqueria
WRAPS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Anna's Taqueria
236A Elm Street, Somerville
|Take Home Taco Kit
|$49.99
Taco Time! Your taco kit comes with Chicken, Vegetables, Vegetarian Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Pico (mild), Hot Sauce, and 15 Corn Tortillas. Chips, Guacamole, and Chip Salsa (Medium) included on the side.
No substitutions available.
|Taco
|$3.69
|Taco
|$3.69
More about Juliet
Juliet
263 Washington street, Somerville
|two breakfast tacos
|$7.00
potato, egg, cheese, corn tortilla, house hot sauce
More about Highland Kitchen
Highland Kitchen
150 Highland Ave, Somerville
|Baja Style Fish Tacos
|$12.00
Beer Batter & Fried , Served with shredded Cabbage , Cilantro , Avocado & Crema
More about Painted Burro
Painted Burro
219 Elm Street, Somerville
|Kids Dos Tacos
|$8.00
two soft corn tortillas with tres quesos and your choice of pork carnitas, chicken tinga or vegetarian refried beans
|Carne Asada Taco
|$8.00
crunchy + soft tortillas, melted tres quesos, guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
|Potato Taco
|$7.00
roasted potatoes, sauteed onions+poblano pepper, guajillo mole, ranch dressing
More about Cantina La Mexicana
Cantina La Mexicana
247 Washington Street, Somerville
|Poblano Rajas con Queso Tacos
|$4.00
Cheese, salsa verde, , and pico de gallo, served on corn tortillas.
|Chorizo & Potato Tacos
|$4.00
Mix of chorizo and potatoes, salsa verde, a, onion, cilantro, served on corn tortillas.
|Steak Tacos
|$4.00
Grilled chopped steak*, onion, cilantro, , and salsa verde, served on corn tortillas.
More about Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
331 Great River Rd, Somerville
|Pork Tacos
|$14.95
Flour Tortillas, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans
|Seared Shrimp Tacos (2)
|$16.95
|Pork Carnitas Tacos (3)
|$17.95
Steamed in Banana Leaf, Pineapple Pico de Gallo, Cilantro
More about Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
858 Broadway,, Somerville
|FISH TACO
|$3.25
Crispy tilapia topped with a mild Chipotle sauce, fresh cabbage & pico de gallo
|TACOS PESCADO
|$3.00
|TACOS DE BIRRIA
|$14.99
Three Beef Birria on a crispy red flavorful tortilla with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with Consome, perfect for dipping your Tacos de Birria. Toppings : Cilantro, Pickled Onion and Lime
More about La Brasa
La Brasa
124 Broadway, Somerville
|Taco de cochinita pibil
|$6.00
Achiote marinated pork,refried beans, radish, lime pickled red onions
More about Avenue kitchen + bar
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Avenue kitchen + bar
158 Boston Ave, Somerville
|Carnitas Tacos
|$12.00
|Chicken Tacos
|$9.00
Crispy fried chicken tacos with avocado slaw, and salsa roja
|Carnitas Tacos
|$9.00
Slow roasted pork, verde marmelade, lettuce, pico de gallo