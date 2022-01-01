Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve tamales

BARRA image

 

BARRA

23A Bow Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Esquites Tamal$12.00
Mole & Duck Confit Tamal (2)$26.00
banana-leaf tamal, filled with house made mole and duck meat
Wild Mushrooms & Chicatana Salsa Tamal (2)$26.00
banana-leaf tamal filled with oyster mushrooms and salsa made with flying ants
More about BARRA
Cantina La Mexicana image

 

Cantina La Mexicana

247 Washington Street, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1083 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tamales Plate$13.00
(2) Served with rice and beans.
Tamales . alac.$3.00
More about Cantina La Mexicana
TAMALES image

 

Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant

858 Broadway,, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TAMALES$11.95
Five Wrapped and steamed in banana and corn leaves, an assortment of 5 corn dough mini tamales: chicken, fish, pork, coconut and corn
TAMALES (12 PER ORDER)$22.50
TAMALES VEGETARIANOS$11.95
Five Wrapped and steamed in banana and corn leaves, an assortment of 5 corn dough mini tamales: Mexican truffle, rajas, mixed vegetables, coconut and corn
More about Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

La Brasa

124 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tamal$14.00
black bean, eggplant caponata, queso fresco, crema
More about La Brasa

Browse other tasty dishes in Somerville

Thai Tea

Brownie Sundaes

Lassi

Wontons

Nachos

Dumplings

Tuna Salad

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Somerville to explore

Davis Square

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Map

More near Somerville to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston