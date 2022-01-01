Tamales in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve tamales
BARRA
23A Bow Street, Somerville
|Esquites Tamal
|$12.00
|Mole & Duck Confit Tamal (2)
|$26.00
banana-leaf tamal, filled with house made mole and duck meat
|Wild Mushrooms & Chicatana Salsa Tamal (2)
|$26.00
banana-leaf tamal filled with oyster mushrooms and salsa made with flying ants
Cantina La Mexicana
247 Washington Street, Somerville
|Tamales Plate
|$13.00
(2) Served with rice and beans.
|Tamales . alac.
|$3.00
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant
858 Broadway,, Somerville
|TAMALES
|$11.95
Five Wrapped and steamed in banana and corn leaves, an assortment of 5 corn dough mini tamales: chicken, fish, pork, coconut and corn
|TAMALES (12 PER ORDER)
|$22.50
|TAMALES VEGETARIANOS
|$11.95
Five Wrapped and steamed in banana and corn leaves, an assortment of 5 corn dough mini tamales: Mexican truffle, rajas, mixed vegetables, coconut and corn