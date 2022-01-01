Tarts in Somerville
Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row
305 Assembly Row, Somerville
|Pear Tart
|$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Pistachio Cherry Tart
|$7.50
Almond crust with a pistachio filling, topped with cherries. Dusted with powdered sugar and crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond, Pistachio)
|Lemon Mint Tart
|$5.00
A buttery crisp shell filled with tart lemon mint curd and topped with sweet meringue. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
381 Summer Street, Somerville
|Chocolate Ganache Tart
|$9.00