Tarts in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve tarts

Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row

305 Assembly Row, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pear Tart$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Pistachio Cherry Tart$7.50
Almond crust with a pistachio filling, topped with cherries. Dusted with powdered sugar and crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond, Pistachio)
Lemon Mint Tart$5.00
A buttery crisp shell filled with tart lemon mint curd and topped with sweet meringue. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar

381 Summer Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (1219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Ganache Tart$9.00
More about Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
Scott Brothers Kitchen & Market

328 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato Tart$4.00
More about Scott Brothers Kitchen & Market

