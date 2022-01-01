Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki salmon in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl image

 

Waikiki

27 Holland St, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl$13.95
double pan-fried salmon, pineapple, edamame, romaine lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, scallions & sesame seeds with teriyaki sauce
Kids Teriyaki Salmon Bowl$9.95
double pan-fried salmon, cucumber, romaine lettuce, sweet corn, strawberry, with teriyaki sauce
More about Waikiki
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Assembly

320 Canal Street, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1855 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box$18.50
Salmon Teriyaki Deluxe Bento$25.50
More about Fuji at Assembly
Item pic

 

Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville

246 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
L Salmon Teriyaki$11.95
Broiled to perfection, then smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots and asparagus.
Salmon Teriyaki with Rice$21.95
Broiled to perfection, then smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots and asparagus.
More about Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville

