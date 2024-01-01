Tofu salad in Somerville
SEAFOOD • POKE
Manoa Poke Shop
300 Beacon Street, Somerville
|Seven Hills Tofu Salad
|$9.00
Spicy chili tofu, mesclun greens, with pickled sea beans, shallots, and carrots. Chef Sonny's latest creation, in honor of our favorite local liquor store!
GenkiYa - Somerville
246 Elm Street, Somerville
|Organic Curry Tofu Salad
|$7.00
Crispy organic curry tofu, baby green, avocado