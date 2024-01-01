Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tofu salad in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve tofu salad

SEAFOOD • POKE

Manoa Poke Shop

300 Beacon Street, Somerville

Avg 4.6 (455 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seven Hills Tofu Salad$9.00
Spicy chili tofu, mesclun greens, with pickled sea beans, shallots, and carrots. Chef Sonny's latest creation, in honor of our favorite local liquor store!
GenkiYa - Somerville

246 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Organic Curry Tofu Salad$7.00
Crispy organic curry tofu, baby green, avocado
Saigon Tiger

7 Holland St, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Tofu Salad$10.00
Fried tofu on arugula, cabbage, carrot, rice vermicelli, peanuts, and avocado.
Vegan dressing +1
