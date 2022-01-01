Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar image

 

Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

331 Great River Rd, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tortilla Soup$8.95
More about Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
Banner pic

 

Sabroso Taqueria - Somerville

475 Revolution Drive, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla-Soup$0.00
More about Sabroso Taqueria - Somerville

