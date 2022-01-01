Tuna salad in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve tuna salad
Vinal General Store
220 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Dill & Celery Tuna Salad (8oz)
|$10.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
celeste
21 Bow St, Somerville
|causa de tuna fish salad (gf, d optional)
|$12.00
mashed potato prepared with yellow pepper, olive and lime juice, layered with tuna fish salad, served with creamy pepper (huancaina) sauce
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Eatery
1157 Broadway, Somerville
|Tuna Salad
|$9.75
Our delicious garden salad topped with our fresh white tuna
Sugidama soba & Izakaya
260 Elm Street, Somerville
|Special Tuna Salad
|$13.00