Tuna salad in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

 

Vinal General Store

220 Somerville Ave, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dill & Celery Tuna Salad (8oz)$10.00
More about Vinal General Store
Consumer pic

 

Salt + Stone

463 Assembly Row, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Nicoise Salad$18.00
More about Salt + Stone
celeste image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

celeste

21 Bow St, Somerville

Avg 5 (3061 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
causa de tuna fish salad (gf, d optional)$12.00
mashed potato prepared with yellow pepper, olive and lime juice, layered with tuna fish salad, served with creamy pepper (huancaina) sauce
More about celeste
Broadway Eatery image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Eatery

1157 Broadway, Somerville

Avg 3.7 (284 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad$9.75
Our delicious garden salad topped with our fresh white tuna
More about Broadway Eatery
Sugidama soba & Izakaya image

 

Sugidama soba & Izakaya

260 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Special Tuna Salad$13.00
More about Sugidama soba & Izakaya
Style Cafe - Somerville image

FRENCH FRIES

Style Cafe - Somerville

60 Middlesex Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Tuna Salad$8.95
More about Style Cafe - Somerville

