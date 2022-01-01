Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey burgers in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve turkey burgers

Trina's Starlite Lounge image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trina's Starlite Lounge

3 Beacon Street, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Burger$15.00
topped with italian dressed romaine lettuce, peppadew hots, fresh melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese, served with garlicky potato salad
Turkey Burger$15.00
topped with italian dressed romaine lettuce, peppadew hots, fresh melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese, served with garlicky potato salad
More about Trina's Starlite Lounge
Item pic

 

NU Kitchen

195 Washington Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Burger$14.39
All natural turkey burger with housemade chipotle mayo, lettuce, pickled onion, tomato, and a fried egg on a toasted ciabatta.
More about NU Kitchen

