Turkey clubs in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Turkey Club Sandwich image

 

The Jungle

6 Sanborn Ct, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club Sandwich$14.00
Smoked turkey breast, turkey bacon,
cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle sauce &
choice of side
More about The Jungle
Consumer pic

 

Salt + Stone

463 Assembly Row, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$17.00
More about Salt + Stone
Item pic

 

Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company

328 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$15.00
smoked turkey breast, cranberry relish, slaw, cheddar & mustard sauce. comes with choice of side and house pickle
More about Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
Style Cafe - Somerville image

FRENCH FRIES

Style Cafe - Somerville

60 Middlesex Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Club$8.95
More about Style Cafe - Somerville

