Turkey clubs in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve turkey clubs
The Jungle
6 Sanborn Ct, Somerville
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$14.00
Smoked turkey breast, turkey bacon,
cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle sauce &
choice of side
Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
328 Broadway, Somerville
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$15.00
smoked turkey breast, cranberry relish, slaw, cheddar & mustard sauce. comes with choice of side and house pickle