Tzatziki in
Somerville
/
Somerville
/
Tzatziki
Somerville restaurants that serve tzatziki
The Independent
75 Union Square, Somerville
No reviews yet
Beet Tzatziki
$8.00
dill yogurt, warm pita
More about The Independent
Zo Greek - Somerville
355 Revolution Drive, Somerville
No reviews yet
Tzatziki
$7.00
authentic Greek yogurt with fresh garlic, dill and cucumber
Side of Tzatziki
$2.50
More about Zo Greek - Somerville
