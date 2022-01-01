Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Udon noodles in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve udon noodles

Manoa Poke Shop image

SEAFOOD • POKE

Manoa Poke Shop

300 Beacon Street, Somerville

Avg 4.6 (455 reviews)
Takeout
Udon Noodle Salad$13.00
New and vegan! Udon, pressed five spice tofu (locally made!), cucumber, carrot, tomato, cilantro, sesame, chili oil vinaigrette
More about Manoa Poke Shop
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Lemon Thai Cuisine

215 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.8 (416 reviews)
Takeout
Crazy Udon Noodles$13.00
Hot and spicy udon noodles stir-fried with your choice of protein, eggs, onions, string beans, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, carrots and basil leaves in house special spicy sauce.
Side Udon Noodles$4.00
More about Lemon Thai Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Somerville

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Avocado Toast

Calamari

Pudding

Carne Asada

Cheesecake

Pretzels

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Somerville to explore

Davis Square

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Map

More near Somerville to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston