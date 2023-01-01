Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vanilla cake in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve vanilla cake

Item pic

 

Vinal Bakery

222 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 5 (72 reviews)
Vanilla Pound Cake$3.50
A slice of our custardy vanilla pound cake
Holiday Vanilla Pound Cake Loaf$20.00
HOLIDAY PREORDER: A loaf of vanilla pound cake to bring home. May we suggest a jar of strawberry rhubarb jam to go with it? A perfect pair!
Vanilla Pound Cake Loaf$20.00
A whole loaf of our vanilla pound cake to bring home and slather with jam, or griddle and top with fresh berries and cream, or just slice and eat bit by bit til it disappears.
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Forge Baking Company

626 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (741 reviews)
6" Ice Cream Cake - Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Chip middle$29.00
Forge Ice Cream Bar's housemade ice cream with whipped cream frosting outlined in chocolate ganache.
