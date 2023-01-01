Veggie quesadillas in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas
More about Anna's Taqueria - Davis
WRAPS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Anna's Taqueria - Davis
236A Elm Street, Somerville
|Super Grilled Veggies Quesadilla
|$9.95
A mix of lightly seasoned onions, broccoli, corn, zucchini, squash, eggplant, red onions, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, green beans and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
|Regular Grilled Veggies Quesadilla
|$8.95
A mix of lightly seasoned broccoli, red and yellow peppers, corn, zucchini, squash, red onions, cauliflower and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
More about Sabroso Taqueria - Somerville 475 Revolution Drive
Sabroso Taqueria - Somerville 475 Revolution Drive
475 Revolution Drive, Somerville
|Grilled Veggie Quesadilla
|$9.95