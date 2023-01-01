Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie quesadillas in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas

Item pic

WRAPS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Anna's Taqueria - Davis

236A Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (7641 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Super Grilled Veggies Quesadilla$9.95
A mix of lightly seasoned onions, broccoli, corn, zucchini, squash, eggplant, red onions, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, green beans and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
Regular Grilled Veggies Quesadilla$8.95
A mix of lightly seasoned broccoli, red and yellow peppers, corn, zucchini, squash, red onions, cauliflower and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
More about Anna's Taqueria - Davis
Banner pic

 

Sabroso Taqueria - Somerville 475 Revolution Drive

475 Revolution Drive, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Veggie Quesadilla$9.95
More about Sabroso Taqueria - Somerville 475 Revolution Drive
The Highlander Cafe image

 

The Highlander Cafe

81 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$6.00
A Mixture Of Sautéed Mushroom, Peppers, Onions, And Cheese. Served With Sour Cream And Housemade Salsa
More about The Highlander Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Somerville

Leche Cake

Chicken Salad

Chicken Burritos

Lasagna

Katsu

Buffalo Wings

Sticky Buns

Bourbon Pecan Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Somerville to explore

Davis Square

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Map

More near Somerville to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4 (34 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (964 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (598 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (439 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston