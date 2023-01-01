Veggie salad in Somerville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Independent Pub & Restaurant image

 

The Independent

75 Union Square, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spring Vegetable Salad$16.00
english peas, asparagus, carrots, little leaf greens, mint, goat cheese, sherry vinaigrette
More about The Independent
Item pic

 

Mike's Food and Spirits

9 Davis Square, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Goat Cheese Grilled Veggie Salad$16.00
Freshly grilled zucchini & summer squash over a bed of mixed greens with crumbled goat cheese, sliced tomatoes & roasted red peppers.
More about Mike's Food and Spirits
Waikiki image

 

Waikiki

27 Holland St, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie & Fruit Salad w. Sesame Dressing **Contains Gluten$6.95
spring mix, cucumber, carrots, mango, melon, strawberry with roasted sesame dressing (contains gluten)
More about Waikiki

