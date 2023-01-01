Veggie salad in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve veggie salad
The Independent
75 Union Square, Somerville
|Spring Vegetable Salad
|$16.00
english peas, asparagus, carrots, little leaf greens, mint, goat cheese, sherry vinaigrette
Mike's Food and Spirits
9 Davis Square, Somerville
|Goat Cheese Grilled Veggie Salad
|$16.00
Freshly grilled zucchini & summer squash over a bed of mixed greens with crumbled goat cheese, sliced tomatoes & roasted red peppers.