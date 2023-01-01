Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve wedge salad

The Independent Pub & Restaurant image

 

The Independent

75 Union Square, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wedge Salad$16.00
More about The Independent
Banner pic

 

Tony C's Somerville 699 Assembly Row - Somerville Tony's

699 Assembly Row, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Iceberg Wedge Salad$12.00
Bacon Lardons, Tomato, Blue Cheese, Scallions, Blue Cheese Dressing, Balsamic Glaze
More about Tony C's Somerville 699 Assembly Row - Somerville Tony's

