Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yellow curry in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve yellow curry

Siam Ginger image

 

Siam Ginger

22 Bow St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Dinner Yellow Curry$13.00
More about Siam Ginger
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Lemon Thai Cuisine

215 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.8 (416 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
L Yellow Curry$11.00
YELLOW CURRY (D)$15.00
Spicy yellow curry with your choice of protein, coconut milk, carrots, zucchini, onions, pineapple chunks, bell peppers and tomato, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
YELLOW CURRY (OVER RICE)$11.00
Spicy yellow curry with your choice of protein, coconut milk, carrots, zucchini, onions, pineapple chunks, bell peppers and tomato.
More about Lemon Thai Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Somerville

Scallops

Shumai

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Hummus

Ceviche

Huevos Rancheros

Chicken Noodles

Maki

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Somerville to explore

Davis Square

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Map

More near Somerville to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (516 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (163 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (516 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (532 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston