Yellow curry in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve yellow curry
More about Lemon Thai Cuisine
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Lemon Thai Cuisine
215 Highland Ave, Somerville
|L Yellow Curry
|$11.00
|YELLOW CURRY (D)
|$15.00
Spicy yellow curry with your choice of protein, coconut milk, carrots, zucchini, onions, pineapple chunks, bell peppers and tomato, served with your choice of steamed white or brown rice.
|YELLOW CURRY (OVER RICE)
|$11.00
Spicy yellow curry with your choice of protein, coconut milk, carrots, zucchini, onions, pineapple chunks, bell peppers and tomato.