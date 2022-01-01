Yogurt parfaits in Somerville
Revival Cafe - Davis
197 Elm Street, Somerville
|Greek Yogurt Parfait (n, gf**)
|$5.50
greek yogurt, mayron's compote + almond granola
True Bistro
1153 Broadway, Somerville
|Housemade Granola and Coconut Yogurt Parfait
|$9.00
Housemade Pecan and Cranberry Granola layered with fresh fruit and Cocojune Coconut Yogurt
Bloc Cafe
11 Bow St, Somerville
|Yogurt Parfait
|$6.00
Rich Greek yoghurt, topped with house-made crunchy granola and fresh berries.