Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yogurt parfaits in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits

Item pic

 

Revival Cafe - Davis

197 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Yogurt Parfait (n, gf**)$5.50
greek yogurt, mayron's compote + almond granola
More about Revival Cafe - Davis
True Bistro image

 

True Bistro

1153 Broadway, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Housemade Granola and Coconut Yogurt Parfait$9.00
Housemade Pecan and Cranberry Granola layered with fresh fruit and Cocojune Coconut Yogurt
More about True Bistro
Item pic

SALADS

Bloc Cafe

11 Bow St, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Yogurt Parfait$6.00
Rich Greek yoghurt, topped with house-made crunchy granola and fresh berries.
More about Bloc Cafe
Forge Baking Company image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Forge Baking Company Catering

626 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (741 reviews)
Takeout
Yogurt Parfaits (Individual)$6.00
Locally made labne, Greek style yogurt, house-made seasonal compote and house-made granola.
More about Forge Baking Company Catering

Browse other tasty dishes in Somerville

Al Pastor Tacos

Tofu Soup

Tacos

Avocado Toast

Hot And Sour Soup

Paninis

Eel

Salmon Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Somerville to explore

Davis Square

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Map

More near Somerville to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (564 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (564 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (106 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (903 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (577 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston