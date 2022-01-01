Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Alfonso's

99-101 Main Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Chicken Parm sandwich$11.00
More about Alfonso's
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

De Martino Restaurant

9 Davenport St, Somerville

Avg 4.6 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
hot honey sauce, citrus crema slaw, pickles, garlic aioli on brioche bun
More about De Martino Restaurant

