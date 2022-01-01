Go
  • Something Different Grill

Something Different Grill

3400 North Prince

Popular Items

Beef and Chicken Bowl$9.49
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$6.49
Chef Salad$8.99
A bed of mixed lettuce topped w/ ham and grilled chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, cheddar and jack cheese, boiled egg and seasoned croutons
Chicken Alfredo$8.49
Egg Rolls$3.99
Sweet Tea
Chicken Wrap$8.79
Signature wrap filled with grilled chicken, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, bacon, pico de gallo, salsa and sour cream wrapped in a wholesome flour tortilla.
California Club Wrap$8.49
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, bacon bits and avocado ranch in a wholesome flour tortilla.
Create Your Own Classic$6.29
Comes with butter, sour cream, chives, bacon and shredded cheese. Additional toppings extra.
Location

3400 North Prince

Clovis NM

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
