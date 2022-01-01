Go
Something Fishy

SEAFOOD

249 West State Road 436 • $$

Avg 4.4 (46 reviews)

Popular Items

Seafood Mac & Cheese$22.99
Shrimp Bowl_D$14.99
SHRIMP TACO22$10.99
Fish & Chips$14.99
Spicy Cauliflower w/Avocado aioli$9.99
The mild Aleppo pepper, with its cumin undertones, Appealing to vegetarians and carnivores alike
Fried Oysters Dozen$9.99
Pacific Oysters are dusted with a seasoned crust for crunch and flavor. Lightly blanched, these pacific oysters have a bold flavor.
Salmon Bowl_D$15.99
8oz. of fresh Atlantic salmon over spring mix or cilantro lime rice with your choice of 4 toppings
Hushpuppies$6.99
Sweet corn hushpuppies. Try it with the cinnamon vanilla butter
Shrimp Po-Boy$10.99
Jumbo Argentine red shrimp lightly fried over our house slaw on a toasted NY style hoagie roll topped with Cajun remoulade sauce served with one side
Fish & Grits$12.99
House fish prepared for you served on our garlic three cheese grits.
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

249 West State Road 436

Altamonte Springs FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
