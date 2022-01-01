Go
Toast

SomethinGood To Eat

Whole Food Plant Based Fast Food for all! Healthy vegan food has never been easier. (Everything is Animal-Free, Dairy-Free, Egg-Free, Nut-Free, Gluten-Free, and Alcohol-Free)

FRENCH FRIES

12210 Larchmere Blvd • $

Avg 3.8 (56 reviews)

Popular Items

GOOD Fries$3.00
Potatoes and GOOD Seasoning
GOOD Burger$8.00
Homemade black bean patty made from: Black Beans, Brown Rice, Yellow Onion, Green Pepper, Garlic, Chia, Coconut Aminos, Lime, and Spices. The GOOD Burger comes on a Chia Millet Bun and with any assortment of toppings you pick!
Double Messy Mac$5.00
Chickpea Noodles and Homemade Cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

12210 Larchmere Blvd

Cleveland OH

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the Authentic Flavor of Brasil!

Nighttown

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

La Pizzeria & Gelatoria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CJ's Variety Snack Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston