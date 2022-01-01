Go
Somethings Brewing Washington Street

With two locations in Grayslake..we are a small town full service gourmet coffee bar, scratch bakery, deli and confectionery.
Our huge menu will probably overwhelm you but we are here to help!!
Our baking and confectionery team will amaze you daily with a wide array of delicious treats and sweets.
Homemade dressings, soups, hummus, spinach dip add that special touch to our sandwich menu
Breakfast is served all day!!
We feature a nice growing selection of treats for anyone following a Gluten Free lifestyle (sorry... we only have one shared kitchen so not Celiac safe)
Be sure to follow us on Facebook to keep up with new daily items!!

1126 E Washington St

1126 E Washington St

Grayslake IL

Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
