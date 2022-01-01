The Lumberyard Bar & Grill

The Farm

No reviews yet

The purpose of The Farm & The Odd Fellows is to provide unique environments that plant and cultivate relationships.

The vision:

Where art meets function.

Where study meets sport.

Where diversity meets harmony.

Where science meets spirit.

Where history meets vision.

The mission:

The Farm blends people and nature so that service gives purpose. Symbiotically, the producer and the consumer experience the relationship.

The Description:

The Farm is a fast-casual cafe, nut roastery, and brewery in downtown Minneapolis, Kansas offering daily healthy meals, exceptional coffee, tantalizing sweet treats, and handcrafted beer.

Our purpose is to offer high quality non-processed, handmade, and unique victuals while offering community connection in a healthy active setting. Our goal for you is to pause and enjoy the simple joys of conversations and confections.

