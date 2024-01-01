Go
Banner picView gallery

Somewhere - Somewhere

Open today 9:00 AM - 11:45 PM

review star

No reviews yet

52 Baltimore Avenue

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:45 pm

Location

52 Baltimore Avenue, Rehoboth Beach DE 19971

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
orange star4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
The Pines Rehoboth Beach - 56 Baltimore Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
56 Baltimore Avenue Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Claws Seafood House - 167 Rehoboth Ave
orange starNo Reviews
167 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Aqua Bar & Grill - Rehoboth Beach
orange starNo Reviews
57 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Purple Parrot Restaurant & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
134 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Kaan's Bakery 2 - 33 Wilmington Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
33 Wilmington Avenue Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rehoboth Beach

The Cultured Pearl
orange star4.1 • 1,641
301 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
orange star4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen Bar
orange star5.0 • 314
19266 Coastal Highway Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Rehoboth Beach

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Wildwood

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Somewhere - Somewhere

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston