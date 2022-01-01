Go
Somo Kitchen & Sushi

Somo Kitchen & Sushi centrally located in the Jewelry District in downtown Providence offering Modern American Cuisine and Designer Sushi

373 Richmond St.

Popular Items

Seaweed Salad$8.00
Cucumber, Radish, Pine Nuts, Sesame- Miso Dressing
Korean dumplings$8.00
Dynamite$12.00
Shrimp Tempura Cucumber Avocado Massago
Spicy Salmon$8.00
Cucumber, Chili, Scallion
California$8.00
Lump Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Massago
Philadelphia$8.00
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber
Udon Noodles$7.00
Chili Oil, Furikake
Edamame$8.00
Hot Honey, Garlic, Chive
Firecracker$18.00
Shrimp Tempura, cucumber Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice
Spicy Tuna$8.00
Cucumber, Togarashi
Location

373 Richmond St.

Providence RI

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
