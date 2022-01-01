Go
Somtum Modern Thai Cuisine

Popular Items

Pad See ew
Flat noodle with egg, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrots and house sauce.
Basil Pad thai
Stir-fried rice noodles with basil leaves, egg, scallions, bean sprouts, peppers, broccoli, onions, baby corn and carrots.
Crispy Roll$6.95
Shredded carrots, cabbage, celery, glass noodle and taro served with sweet and sour sauce.
Drunken
Flat noodle with bamboo shoots, broccoli, onions, peppers, carrots, egg and basil leaves.
Scallion Pancake$7.95
Pan Fried vegetarian served with sweet ginger sauce.
Chicken Sa-tay$8.95
Grilled chicken on skewers marinated in special sauce served with peanut sauce, sweet&sour topped with cucumber and carrots.
Crab Rangoon$6.95
Shredded crab meat with onions and cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce.
Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, scallions, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
Gyoza$6.95
Chicken dumplings served with sweet ginger sauce.
Fresh Roll$7.95
Carrots, cucumber, basils, mixed spring vegetable, and avocado wrapped in a thin layer of rice paper served with sweet brown sauce and ground peanuts.
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1894 Centre St

West Roxbury MA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
