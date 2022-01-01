Somtum Modern Thai Cuisine

BANH MI OI

Here at Bánh Mì Ơi, we let that thought marinate a little and we dived right into that challenge. By using Mom’s recipes from her bánh mì cart in Saigon, we were able to create an authentic experience, half a world away.

Our mission is to provide our customers quite possibly the freshest fast food they’ll find in Boston, without sacrificing the complexity they should expect from Vietnamese cuisine. Fresh ingredients with no chemical additives is our shop’s standard, and preserves the process of making authentic and delicious tasting bánh mì.

