SOM ZA THAI CUISINE

Thai and Asian fusion Food

SALADS • NOODLES

2781 Black Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (1902 reviews)

Popular Items

Pad Thai$11.95
Rice noodle, Egg, Tofu, Bean sprouts, Shrimp paste Tamarind sauce, Chive, and Ground peanut
Pineapple Fried Rice [V, GF]$11.95
Rice with curry powder, Egg, Pineapple, Pea&Carrot, Onion, Peanut, and Scallion
Chicken Roll (6)$6.95
Fried marinated chicken strips in Egg rolls wrapper
Kee Mao ! [V]$11.95
Flat rice noodle, Basil, Tomato, Baby corn, Green bean, Bamboo shoot, Bell pepper, Onion, Jalapeno
Pad See U [V]$11.95
Flat rice noodle, Egg, Sweet soy sauce, Carrot, Baby corn, Broccoli
Free Mini Eggroll (5) [V]$5.95
Add this item into your cart, when you order more than $40(before Tax) and use promo code "freemini" at checkout to get the discount. (***can't be substituted with any other item.)
Basil Fried Rice ! [V]$11.95
Rice with Chili paste, Egg, basil, Onion, Jalapeno, bell pepper, Scallion
Gyoza (6) [V]$5.95
Pan-Fried Vege-dumplings Served with Shoyu sauce
Egg Roll (3) [V]$5.95
Shredded cabbage, Carrot, Dried mushroom and Glass noodles in Egg rolls wrapper & Fried, with sweet & sour sauce
Crab Rangoon (4)$5.95
Cream cheese, Crab stick, Celery in Crispy wonton wrapped
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2781 Black Rd

Joliet IL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
