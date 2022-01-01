Son of a Gun
Come on in and enjoy!
8370 W. 3rd St.
Location
8370 W. 3rd St.
Las Angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Groundwork Coffee - 3rd Street
We’re no strangers to the Beverly Grove area, but this time we’re not just serving up your favorite coffees and tea – we’re also offering our full made-to-order brunch menu starting March 21st. Whether you’re cruising 3rd to do some shopping or Groundwork is your new daily coffee spot, we can’t wait for you to stop by.
Magnolia Bakery
Our Los Angeles store is located on the corner of W. Third Street and Orlando, right across from the Orlando Hotel. We bake everything from scratch on the premises, including cupcakes, cakes, banana pudding, pies, cookies and cheesecakes. In addition to the items we offer in store, we offer lots of delicious desserts for advance order, including birthday cakes, flower cupcakes, edible image cupcakes and bowls of banana pudding.
Joan’s on Third
Marketplace, Catering, Gifts & Café
It’s Boba Time
Come in and enjoy!