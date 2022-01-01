Go
Toast

Son of Thurman - Galena

Come in and enjoy!

31 West Columbus Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

31 West Columbus Street

Galena OH

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mudflats Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

American bar & grill featuring local rustic cuisine with a twist alongside live musical acts from around the US.

Sansotta's Fresh Italian

No reviews yet

N/A

District 13

No reviews yet

Casual gastropub style dining with amazing chef scratch prepared foods and one of a kind handcrafted cocktails. Locally family owned and operated.

Yabo's

No reviews yet

A Great Place to Eat, Drink & Gather

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston