Sonder Social Club
Sonder Social Club opened in July 2019 and is located in the heart of downtown Dunedin in the Artisan District. Since then. Award-winning chef Christopher Artrip has been serving the highest quality bar food experience in the Tampa Bay Area. We truly pride ourselves on geniune hospitality and making sure our guests taste the difference in our food and drinks.
In 2020 and 2021, Sonder was voted the best cocktail bar in Tampa Bay by both Creative Loafing and the Tampa Bay Times. As well as best new design.
Sonder Social Club continues to innovate and push the boundaries of what a cocktail bar can be. Being Dunedin’s first Craft Cocktail bar it’s definitely a must see when in the area.
PIZZA
966 Douglas Ave, Unit 101 • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
966 Douglas Ave, Unit 101
Dunedin FL
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm
