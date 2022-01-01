Go
Sonder

Sonder is a hospitality, quality and service-driven New American restaurant in Bakersfield, California. Offering fare inspired from the travels of friends and family. Come Hang!

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

9500 Brimhall Road • $$

Avg 4.2 (1034 reviews)

Popular Items

Cubano$17.00
The Girlfriend$17.00
Charcuterie$19.00
Selection of Artisanal Meats, Cheeses, and House-Made Accompaniments
Kids Mac and Cheese$6.00
Kids Mac And Cheese. Served with Chips and Grapes
Poutine$15.00
Gravy, Mozzarella, Green Onions, Beer Battered Fries
Cobb Salad$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Chopped Bacon,
Roma Tomato, Avocado,
Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion,
Stella Gorgonzola, Mixed Greens
Philly Cheesesteak$17.00
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
Schrute Sandwich$14.00
Hoagie Roll, Beet Milanese, House Slaw, Pepperoncini, Gorgonzola, Crystal Hot Sauce, Ranch, Mayo
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Roasted Pork Belly, Coffee Salt, Maple Miso Aioli, Sherry Vinegar, Cilantro
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

9500 Brimhall Road

Bakersfield CA

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
