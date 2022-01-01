Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
Located on Lovers Lane near Inwood Road
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
5519 W. Lovers Lane • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5519 W. Lovers Lane
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
