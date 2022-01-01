Go
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse

Located on Lovers Lane near Inwood Road

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

5519 W. Lovers Lane • $$

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)

Popular Items

Sandwich Plate$11.49
Served with 2 sides and plenty of BBQ sauce
Peach Cobbler$3.99
Sliced Brisket
Combo Plate$14.49
Choose up to 3 meats - served with 2 sides, a roll and plenty of BBQ sauce
Large Combo Plate$16.49
Choose up to 3 meats - served with 2 sides, a roll and plenty of BBQ sauce
Pint Side$6.49
Meat Potato$9.99
Large Idaho potato stuffed with your favorite Smokehouse meat and all the Big Potato fixin's and plenty of BBQ sauce
Half Pint Side$3.29
Family Meal #1 (feeds up to 4 people)$40.99
1 1/2 lbs. meat, 2 pints sides, BBQ sauce & 6 hot rolls
Family Meal #3 (feeds up to 8 people)$73.99
3 lbs. meat, 4 pints sides, BBQ sauce & 12 hot rolls
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

5519 W. Lovers Lane

Dallas TX

Sunday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
