Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
Come in and enjoy!
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
1251 W. Campbell Road Suite 240 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1251 W. Campbell Road Suite 240
Richardson TX
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
Come in and Enjoy!
Fat Straws 4
From our bubble teas to handcrafted mochi donuts, every sip and bite bring you sweet experiences.
Angel Chicken Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Cairo Hookah Lounge
Come in and enjoy!