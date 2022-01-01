Go
Toast

Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse

Come in and Enjoy!

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

1251 W. Campbell Road Suite 240 • $$

Avg 3.7 (222 reviews)

Popular Items

Meat Potato$9.99
Large Idaho potato stuffed with your favorite Smokehouse meat and all the Big Potato fixin's and plenty of BBQ sauce
Large Combo Plate$16.49
Choose up to 3 meats - served with 2 sides, a roll and plenty of BBQ sauce
Sliced Brisket
Family Meal #3 (feeds up to 8 people)$73.99
3 lbs. meat, 4 pints sides, BBQ sauce & 12 hot rolls
Combo Plate$14.49
Choose up to 3 meats - served with 2 sides, a roll and plenty of BBQ sauce
Family Meal #2 (feeds up to 6 people)$55.99
2 1/4 lbs. meat, 3 pints sides, BBQ sauce & 8 hot rolls
Family Meal #1 (feeds up to 4 people)$40.99
1 1/2 lbs. meat, 2 pints sides, BBQ sauce & 6 hot rolls
Sandwich Only$6.99
Served with plenty of BBQ sauce
Sandwich Plate$11.49
Served with 2 sides and plenty of BBQ sauce
Peach Cobbler$3.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1251 W. Campbell Road Suite 240

Richardson TX

Sunday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fat Straws 4

No reviews yet

From our bubble teas to handcrafted mochi donuts, every sip and bite bring you sweet experiences.

Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Angel Chicken Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cairo Hookah Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston