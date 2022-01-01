Go
Sonny Chub's Premium Pies

Pizzas, Subs, Pub Food

3116 S Congress Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Soft Pretzels & Beer Cheese$8.99
(3) Soft Toasted & Seasoned Pretzels
served with Hot Beer Cheese
Mozzarella Sticks w/ Marinara$8.99
(6) Fried mozzarella sticks served with Chub's Marinara
Toasted Ravioli$10.99
Choice of Spinach & Ricotta or
Mushroom & cheese or Beef
Pepperoni$12.99
Pepperoni
Spicy Fried Chicken Parmesan$12.99
2 piece Breaded *Spicy Chicken with Red Onion Marinara & 5 Blend Italian Cheese on a Hoagie & Toasted
The King Diamond$16.99
Sliced Hot Italian Sausage
Gorgonzola cheese
Caramelized Onion
Bell Peppers
5 Blend Italian Cheese
Marinara
BYOP Choose up to 6$16.99
Choose up to 6 toppings
3 Veggie Toppings &
3 Meat toppings
Sonny's Supreme$15.99
Pepperoni
Crumbles Italian Sausage
Bell Peppers
Red Onion
Mushroom
Ranch$0.50
Pizza Fries$10.99
Potato slices deep fried then baked in Wood Fire oven topped with 5 Blend Italian Cheese, Crumbled Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, MeatBall, Red Onions & Bell Peppers. Served With Chub's Marinara
Location

3116 S Congress Ave

Austin TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
