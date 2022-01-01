Go
Sonny's Patio Pub

A Fun-Lover's Neighborhood hangout serving up Good Mood Food, Power-Packed Drinks, and an Action-Packed atmosphere with great food, second to none hospitality, large open-air seating, and bar games galore. Sonny's features a "Wide Open Space for your next great escape!"

GRILL

1322 6th Ave N • $$$

Avg 4 (54 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Italian Beef$12.00
smoked roast beef soaked in au jus, provolone, horseradish spread, caraway seed & coarse ground sea salt kaiser roll
Mesquite Smoked Wings$12.00
6 pc, choice of magical dry rub, buffalo, espresso bbq
Brisket Sandwich$12.00
sliced smoked brisket, pickled red onions, espresso bbq sauce, gouda chees, kaiser roll
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1322 6th Ave N

Nashville TN

Sunday9:00 am - 3:30 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:30 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:30 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:30 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:30 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:30 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:30 am
Neighborhood Map

