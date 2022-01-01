Sonny’s Cocktails

Rex at the Royal

No reviews yet

REX at The Royal provides guests with transformed southern fare, a full bar, daytime cafe and curated bottle-shop housed in the historical Royal Theatre, known as a staple in the rich cultural history of the City of Philadelphia for its role as a hub for Black culture and artistry, including film-making and live music, during the 20th century. REX at The Royal, now operating out of the newly-renovated theatre, maintains key tenets of the historical site including a stage for live music performances, as well as sweeping arches and other details sustained from the original design. REX at The Royal cuisine pays homage to the great early 20th-century African-American chefs who adapted traditional southern fare to Philadelphia’s urban landscape. The concept’s foundation lies in the Lowcountry cuisine of the Southeast Atlantic coast, influenced as it was by the grains and traditions of the African diaspora melded with the local agriculture and fisheries.

