Sonny’s Cocktails

A high end low brow neighborhood hang

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chili Carrots$9.00
chili aïoli, toasted sesame, crispy cilantro 🥕
Chicken Reuben$13.00
grilled chicken breast, bacon, fontina, 'kraut, zingy 1000 island, griddled rye
Bang Bang Broccoli$12.00
flash-fried, toasted panko, peanut,
sesame, hella herbs, bangarang sauce 🥕
Sweet Potato FF$9.00
krinkle cut, chipotle caesar 🥕
Hot Dog$10.00
snake river wagyu, tallow split-top,
sweet heat mustard, pickled celery & shallot, brioche
Honeynut Toast$13.00
honeynut squash, roasted grapes,
mixed nuts, honey, sage, pickled onion,
whipped goat cheese, grilled sourdough 🥕
SD Parm$2.00
Location

1600 South Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday2:00 pm - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
