Sono Sushi
Sono Sushi offers authentic Japanese cuisine with a welcoming, family-style atmosphere. Our menu includes a variety of fresh seafood everyday and over 30 types of maki rolls, as well as many other Japanese favorites.
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
1098 Route 35 South • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1098 Route 35 South
Middletown NJ
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
