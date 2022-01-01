Go
Toast

Sono Wood Fired

Pickup, Curbside or Delivery Only. Authentic Tuscany-influenced cuisine featuring handcrafted wood fired pizza, starters, salads and dessert. Since our founding in 2010, Sono Wood Fired has received four Michelin Recommendations, recognizing our commitment to quality preparation and thoughtful sourcing.

800 S. CLark St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wood Roasted Mushrooms$10.00
wild mushrooms, leek confit, herbs, truffle essence
Funghi$26.00
oyster and cremini mushrooms, fontina, gruyere, leeks, crispy sage, truffle essence
Zesty Caesar$12.00
romaine, manchego, cornbread croutons, spicy caesar dressing
The Base$16.00
Create Your Own Masterpiece! Start with a handmade 14" wood fired crust, our signature Sono tomato sauce and provolone and go wild.
Crispy BBQ Chicken$26.00
buttermilk fried chicken, honey mop bbq sauce, fontina, oven dried tomatoes, pickled red onions, fresh cilantro
Margherita$24.00
oven roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil
Coke (can)$2.50
Heirloom Beet Salad$12.00
arugula, baby frisee, goat cheese, pickled red onions, pine nuts, honey mustartd vinaigrette
Prosciutto$28.00
prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, provolone, arugula
See full menu

Location

800 S. CLark St.

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The X Pot - Chicago

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Devil Dawgs - State

No reviews yet

The Haughtiest, Hippest, Coolest Hot Dog Stand in Chicago! We Cram our Stands with Comfort and Deliciousness. From Classic to Unique we have a Hot Dog for you. Our Specialty Dawgs and Our Fried Chicken Options are made to be the Best in the City. With hidden Gems of Steak Sliders, Hand Cut Fries and Milk Shakes that you will Run Back For. We Wont Let You Skip a Meal at Devil Dawgs.

Flaco's Tacos

No reviews yet

Pick up and enjoy!

Meli Cafe on Dearborn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston