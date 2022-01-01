Go
Toast

Sono Wood Fired

Tuscany & Florence Italian cuisine with global influences. An Epicurious journey of explosive flavors and guest engagement.
“4 years Michelin Recommended”
“Top 10 Best Pizza Chicago” Chicago Magazine
“Hungry Hound Award”
Zagat Rated
“Top Restaurant Chicago” – Rewards Network
Time Out Love – Finalist
The 22 Best Reservations for Chicago – Michigan Avenue Magazine

PIZZA

4055 The Strand West Unit 420

Avg 4 (15 reviews)

Popular Items

ciabatta bread$2.00
ROSSO | salsiccia$19.00
spicy sausage, wood roasted red peppers, fior di latte, basil
ROSSO | margherita$18.00
fior di latte, basil
lamb & wild boar meatball$12.00
roasted garlic tomato sauce, parmigiano, prosciutto migas
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA$10.00
Sono Wood Fired 8" pizza with our signature pizza sauce and mozzarella
heirloom beet salad$12.00
baby wild arugula, baby frisee, pickled red onions, goat cheese, pine nuts, white balsamic vinaigrette
ROSSO | soppressata diavola$19.00
salume calabrese, charred red onions, fior di latte, basil, chili flake
BIANCHI | wild mushroom$19.00
oyster &cremini mushrooms, fontina, taleggio, leeks, crispy sage
cavatelli$18.00
hand made cavatelli, grilled chicken, roasted tomatoes & peppers, basil butter, spinach, pine nuts, parmigiano
spicy caesar salad$12.00
grilled romaine, spicy garlic parmigiano dressing, ciabatta croutons, white anchovies
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4055 The Strand West Unit 420

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fay's Crepes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dragon Donuts- Easton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston