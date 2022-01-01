Go
Sonoma Burger

Sonoma Burger is a classic hamburger, hot dog & shake restaurant by acclaimed Bay Area chef Bob Simontacchi.
Sonoma Burger features Smash Burgers & Hot Dogs with locally sourced Sonoma Mountain Beef, House Baked Buns, Fresh Sonoma Produce, & house made condiments.
Sonoma Burger also features Strauss soft serve, milk shakes & floats!
Enjoy a classic burger shop vibe for dine in, or take the food to go!

173 Pleasant Hill N

Popular Items

Buttermilk Onion Rings$4.95
Hand Battered Buttermilk Soaked Thick Cut Onion Rings with Chef Simontacchi's Secret Spice Blend
Tempeh Burger$7.00
House-Smoked Seasoned Tempeh served on our house made bun Topped with Ginger BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Pickles & Griddled Onion.
Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Fresh Fried Mary's Chicken Breast on a house-made bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, bread & butter pickles & house made ranch.
Milkshakes$6.50
Fresh Made Milkshake with Strauss\\ Ice Cream & Local Milk
The BBQ Bacon Smash Burger$8.50
Beef Patty, Ginger-BBQ Sauce, SoCo Bacon, Crispy Onions, Lettuce, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese
FFT Turkey Burger$7.00
$1 of each Burger goes to Food For Thought Charity. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Sonoma Sauce on a fresh house-made bun. Or choose your own toppings!
Fries$3.95
Classic Smash Burger$6.00
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Sonoma Sauce on a fresh house-made bun. Or choose your own toppings!
Truffle Fries$5.50
Garlic Fries$4.95
Location

173 Pleasant Hill N

Sebastopol CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

