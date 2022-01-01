Buffalo chicken wraps in Sonoma
Sonoma restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
Mary’s Pizza Shack
8 West Spain Street, Sonoma
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.75
Crispy chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomatoes and crunchy tortilla strips, tossed with spicy Buffalo sauce and a hint of blue cheese dressing. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Mary’s Pizza Shack
18636 Sonoma Hwy, Sonoma
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.75
Crispy chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomatoes and crunchy tortilla strips, tossed with spicy Buffalo sauce and a hint of blue cheese dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.75
