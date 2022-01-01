Burritos in Sonoma

Sonoma restaurants that serve burritos

La Casa Restaurant & Bar image

 

La Casa Restaurant & Bar

121 E Spain St, Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Supremo Burrito$15.00
Your choice meat, wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice and beans. Topped with half mild chili sauce and half mild verde sauce and melted cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.
More about La Casa Restaurant & Bar
El Dorado Cantina image

 

El Dorado Cantina

405 First Street West, Sonoma

No reviews yet
Takeout
VEGETARIAN BURRITO$11.95
black beans, rice, crema, guacamole, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese (add chicken $3, add al pastor $3, add braised beef $5)
More about El Dorado Cantina
Restaurant banner

 

Sonoma Eats Restaurant

18375 Sonoma Hwy, Sonoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Super Veggie Mushroom Burrito$11.00
Super Burrito$12.99
Wet Salsa Verde Burrito$14.99
More about Sonoma Eats Restaurant

