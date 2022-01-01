Burritos in Sonoma
Sonoma restaurants that serve burritos
La Casa Restaurant & Bar
121 E Spain St, Sonoma
|Supremo Burrito
|$15.00
Your choice meat, wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice and beans. Topped with half mild chili sauce and half mild verde sauce and melted cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.
El Dorado Cantina
405 First Street West, Sonoma
|VEGETARIAN BURRITO
|$11.95
black beans, rice, crema, guacamole, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese (add chicken $3, add al pastor $3, add braised beef $5)