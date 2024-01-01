Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chai lattes in
Sonoma
/
Sonoma
/
Chai Lattes
Sonoma restaurants that serve chai lattes
Valley Swim Club
18709 Arnold Drive, Sonoma
No reviews yet
Chai Latte
$5.00
Dona chai
More about Valley Swim Club
Sunflower Caffé - 421 1st St W
421 1st St W, Sonoma
No reviews yet
Chai Latte
$6.50
house made Chai with organic steamed milk
More about Sunflower Caffé - 421 1st St W
Browse other tasty dishes in Sonoma
Shrimp Rolls
Pudding
Egg Burritos
Croissants
Pies
Tuna Sandwiches
Nachos
Chicken Salad
More near Sonoma to explore
Napa
Avg 4.5
(85 restaurants)
San Rafael
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Petaluma
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Petaluma
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Yountville
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Novato
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Rohnert Park
Avg 5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(85 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(69 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(778 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(325 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.3
(42 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(201 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(589 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(457 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(619 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(525 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston