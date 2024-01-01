Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Sonoma

Go
Sonoma restaurants
Toast

Sonoma restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Item pic

 

Mary's Pizza Shack - Boyes Hot Springs

18636 Sonoma Hwy, Sonoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Pizza$0.00
In celebration of Cinco de Mayo. Mary's brought back an old favorite.
Chicken seasoned with Fajita spice and topped with red bell pepper and white onion. Pulled hot from the oven and topped with pepe de gallo and sour cream. Garnish with Cilantro.
More about Mary's Pizza Shack - Boyes Hot Springs
La Casa Restaurant & Bar image

 

La Casa Restaurant & Bar

121 E Spain St, Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajitas$21.00
Grilled Chicken with grilled onions and bellpeppers, accompanied by a side plate consisting of sour cream, guacamole, salsa Fresca, rice and choice of (black, pinto or refried beans) and choice of flour
More about La Casa Restaurant & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Sonoma

Cookies

Pies

Waffles

Tuna Sandwiches

Salmon

Po Boy

Tacos

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Sonoma to explore

Napa

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Novato

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (69 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (778 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (589 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (525 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston