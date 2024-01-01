Chicken fajitas in Sonoma
Sonoma restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about Mary's Pizza Shack - Boyes Hot Springs
Mary's Pizza Shack - Boyes Hot Springs
18636 Sonoma Hwy, Sonoma
|Chicken Fajita Pizza
|$0.00
In celebration of Cinco de Mayo. Mary's brought back an old favorite.
Chicken seasoned with Fajita spice and topped with red bell pepper and white onion. Pulled hot from the oven and topped with pepe de gallo and sour cream. Garnish with Cilantro.
More about La Casa Restaurant & Bar
La Casa Restaurant & Bar
121 E Spain St, Sonoma
|Chicken Fajitas
|$21.00
Grilled Chicken with grilled onions and bellpeppers, accompanied by a side plate consisting of sour cream, guacamole, salsa Fresca, rice and choice of (black, pinto or refried beans) and choice of flour